Writers As Heroes
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
About
Articles
Archive
A Donation Blog: Charity Fund Raising Machine #1
What's the easiest way to raise money for good causes on Substack?
Jul 2
9
Share this post
A Donation Blog: Charity Fund Raising Machine #1
writers-as-heroes.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
June 2024
Writers As Heroes
An Overview Of The Writers As Heroes Project
Jun 22
32
Share this post
Writers As Heroes
writers-as-heroes.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
23
A Charity Tax: Charity Fund Raising Machine #2
If Substack helps us all become heroes, they should be compensated for that.
Jun 16
5
Share this post
A Charity Tax: Charity Fund Raising Machine #2
writers-as-heroes.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
The Charitable Works Of Well Known Corporations
The most successful corporations understand that good works are good business.
Jun 10
1
Share this post
The Charitable Works Of Well Known Corporations
writers-as-heroes.org
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Phil Tanny
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts