Hello Friends,

As you’ll recall, the goal of the Writers As Heroes project has been the establishment of a charity fund raising machine feature on Substack that would raise lots of money for good causes, and be impactful enough to earn mainstream media attention, further enhancing the reputation of Substack, while bringing new readers and subscribers in to the network.

From the beginning it seemed clear to me that only Substack management was in a position to lead such a project to the achievement of such ambitious goals. I’m sorry to report that 2 months of my repeated attempts to engage Substack leadership in conversation have failed completely, other than a two sentence comment from CEO Chris Best indicating his lack of interest.

Given how much I’ve written and posted about this already, and Chris’s clear statement, I feel it would be counter productive for me to continue beating this drum at this time. Perhaps a better moment will come in time and we can revisit the charity fund raising machine idea then.

I do wish to thank all of you for your support! 244 of you subscribed to this blog in just under 2 months, which was great.

Writers As Heroes has been the first project I’ve worked on in 18 months on Substack that felt meaningful to me. It was fun too! But it seems I’ve bitten off more than I can chew with this one. Perhaps someone else can do a better job of selling this idea to Substack leadership?

I’m pretty sure a charity fund raising machine will come to Substack some day, because the logic of such a feature is undeniable. But we just aren’t there yet.

By the way, you may be interested in the GiveBackStack Directory, the place to find Substacks that donate a portion of paid subscriptions to charitable concerns.

I’m leaving the articles already written on the Writers As Heroes blog in the Article Section in case you should wish to reference them for some reason.

Anyway, thanks again for your support.

Phil