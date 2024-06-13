I’m a long time National Public Radio listener, and have been observing a transformation of that radio network over the last couple of years. It seems a change that we Substackers can learn from.

You see, from the beginning, the target audience for NPR might have been generally described as educated Baby Boomers. That’s me, so I fit right in.

The Geezer Boomers

But then something unexpected happened. The Baby Boomers became The Geezer Boomers. Huh? Yup, it happened somehow. While still being 27 on the inside, I’m now inexplicably 72 on the outside. And that’s a problem for NPR because, um, dead people don’t listen to radio ads.

So, as Bob Dylan sang in 1964, we’re at that place again, “Cause The Times They Be A-changin”. That’s right, the Geezer Boomers are on their way out, and new generations are on their way in. And so if NPR wants to survive, it has to change with the changing times, and program for a new audience.

And my friends on Substack, that’s what we have to do too.

The New Generations

I’m learning about these new generations by listening to the programming that NPR is creating for them. And what I’ve learned is that these new generations are interested in things like this:

Black Lives Matter (BLM): Originating in the United States, this movement addresses systemic racism and violence against black individuals. It gained global attention after several high-profile incidents of police brutality.

Climate Justice : This cause emphasizes the need for fair treatment of all people and freedom from environmental destruction. It intersects with global efforts to combat climate change and its disproportionate effects on marginalized communities.

Marriage Equality : This movement successfully campaigned for the legal recognition of same-sex marriage, achieving significant legislative victories in various countries, including the United States in 2015.

Me Too Movement : Emerging prominently in 2017, this movement against sexual harassment and assault has encouraged people worldwide to come forward with their experiences, leading to widespread societal and professional change.

Refugee and Migrant Rights : This cause advocates for the humane treatment of refugees and migrants, pushing for policies that protect their rights and provide aid during migration crises.

Indigenous Rights : Focused on addressing historical injustices and current inequalities faced by Indigenous communities around the world, including land rights, access to services, and cultural preservation.

Gun Control Advocacy : In response to mass shootings, particularly in the United States, this movement seeks to implement stricter gun control laws to reduce gun violence.

Economic Inequality : Movements such as Occupy Wall Street have highlighted the growing disparities in wealth and power, calling for greater economic justice and reforms in financial systems.

Education Reform : Advocating for equal educational opportunities for all, this cause focuses on addressing disparities in educational access and quality based on race, economic status, and other factors.

Health Equity : This encompasses various efforts to ensure equitable access to healthcare and address disparities in health outcomes among different populations, especially highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disability Rights : This movement seeks to secure equal opportunities and rights for people with disabilities, focusing on accessibility, employment, and legal protections against discrimination.

Transgender Rights : Advocacy for the rights of transgender individuals, including issues of legal recognition of gender identity, healthcare access, and protection from discrimination and violence.

Prison Reform : Focused on improving conditions within prisons, addressing the fairness of sentencing laws, and reducing recidivism through rehabilitation rather than punitive measures.

Mental Health Advocacy : This cause promotes awareness and support for mental health, aiming to destigmatize mental illness and improve access to mental health services.

Food Security : Movements addressing hunger and advocating for equitable access to nutritious food, especially in underprivileged communities and developing countries.

Digital Rights and Privacy : Advocating for the protection of personal data and privacy in the digital age, this cause addresses issues such as surveillance, data collection by corporations, and internet censorship.

Gender Equality in STEM : Pushing for more representation and opportunities for women and gender minorities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields.

Affordable Housing : Advocating for policies that ensure access to affordable housing for all, combating homelessness and the housing affordability crisis in many urban areas.

Anti-Corruption : Focused on promoting transparency and accountability in governance, this movement combats corruption in political and corporate systems.

Animal Rights: This includes advocating for the humane treatment of animals, opposing animal cruelty, and promoting veganism or vegetarianism as ethical consumption choices.

Yup, young people want to make the world a better place. Which kinda makes sense when you think about it, because they’re the ones who will have to live in it.

And so, because NPR is smart and riding the wave of the times which are a-changin, almost every other story on NPR is now about some kind of social justice issue.

What About Substack?

The point of the Writers As Heroes blog is to learn from NPR, and ride the wave of generational change along with them.

If the Substack community is to stay in tune with changing times and emerging generations, the Substack experience needs to be about more than just making money. It has to provide more meaning than just being a place to show off our English major skills. If we are to earn the attention and respect of tomorrow’s audience, we have to offer a larger vision, a more positive and uplifting vision about how we Substackers are working together as a community to make the world a better place.

Sure, as writers on Substack we’re already contributing a great many ideas about how the world might be a better place. But those are just words. Interesting words, articulate beautiful words, but still, just words.

Emerging generations aren’t too interested in hearing more idealistic speeches from their elders, they want to see action, tangible, measurable action. I can almost hear them shouting…

“Show Us The Money!”

As you know, money makes the world go round. Money is how we convert our ideals in to tangible action and real world on the ground change.

And so the point of the Writers As Heroes project is simply this:

raise as much money as possible…

as easily as possible…

to make the world a better place.

Good Works Are Good For Business

Substack isn’t a religion. It’s a business. And many of us are here specifically to make money. And there’s not a damn thing wrong with doing honest work to support our families.

And so, here on Substack at least, we should look at these changing times through a business lens. And when we do that, we will observe that almost all of the most successful companies in the world have integrated charitable giving in to their business model. The reason for this is pretty straightforward.

Good works build trust with customers.

Trust with customers build sales.

Sales build profits.

Substack Already Gets It

Substack has done something remarkable. They’ve provided a quality hosting service to everyone on the Internet for free. In 30 years in the web development world, I’ve never seen anything quite like it. That generosity brands Substack as the good guys in the hosting business. It builds trust with we writers. And by building that trust Substack is growing in a rather spectacular manner.

Let’s take the generosity that is already working both for Substack and so many other very successful companies, and push it forward to the next level. That’s what this blog is about.

What Comes Around Goes Around

In 1964 Bob Dylan became the musical spokesman for the changing times of his era. Here’s what he sang to inspire my generation. May these words also inspire yours.

Come gather 'round people

Wherever you roam

And admit that the waters

Around you have grown

And accept it that soon

You'll be drenched to the bone

If your time to you is worth savin'

And you better start swimmin'

Or you'll sink like a stone

For the times they are a-changin'

Come writers and critics

Who prophesize with your pen

And keep your eyes wide

The chance won't come again

And don't speak too soon

For the wheel's still in spin

And there's no tellin' who

That it's namin'

For the loser now

Will be later to win

For the times they are a-changin'

Come senators, congressmen

Please heed the call

Don't stand in the doorway

Don't block up the hall

For he that gets hurt

Will be he who has stalled

The battle outside ragin'

Will soon shake your windows

And rattle your walls

For the times they are a-changin'

Come mothers and fathers

Throughout the land

And don't criticize

What you can't understand

Your sons and your daughters

Are beyond your command

Your old road is rapidly agin'

Please get out of the new one

If you can't lend your hand

For the times they are a-changin'

The line it is drawn

The curse it is cast

The slow one now

Will later be fast

As the present now

Will later be past

The order is rapidly fadin'

And the first one now

Will later be last

For the times they are a-changin'

Share

Leave a comment