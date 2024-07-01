Hello Subscribers!

Because you people are so cool, the first month for the Writers As Heroes blog was a big success, with 110 Substack users subscribing to the site in June. A big thanks to all of you for joining this project, and for your likes, comments, shares and restacks. You’re the people I want to hang out with on Substack!

Growing Our Voice

As you’ll recall, the point of building a list on the Writers As Heroes blog is to demonstrate to Substack leadership that there is interest from users in adding a public service component to the network. The more subscribers who join us here, the more credible our request to the Substack development team will be.

The Substack team couldn’t possibly build every feature that somebody requests. I do however feel that they will respond positively to almost any feature request, if enough people ask for it. So our job is to become ever more people asking for a charity fund raising machine on Substack.

10,000 Subscribers!

110 subscribers is a great place to start in our first month, but there’s still a lot of ground for us to cover together. A hundred subscribers is a small blog on Substack, so let’s aim for 10,000 subscribers, and see how fast we can get there.

Where To From Here?

You know how this works. The bigger a website gets, the faster it can get bigger, because more people are talking about it. So our goal is not just to build the subscriber list, but to build engagement with the project, to get people talking.

Talking About What?

We should be clear that The Project is the establishment of a charity fund raising machine on Substack. The Writers As Heroes blog is just one tool in service to that goal. There can be many other such tools.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Because you subscribed here, you probably have ideas about what a charity fund raising machine on Substack should look like. Why not write about your ideas? An ideal outcome would be hundreds of people all writing about a charity fund raising machine all over Substack, even if they never mention the Writers As Heroes blog.

Can I Help?

If you’d like to share your ideas about a charity fund raising machine, but the topic just doesn’t fit within the theme of your blog, I’d be happy to post any article length writing on this subject in a special section here on Writers As Heroes. Just hit reply to any of these newsletters and let me know.

How About Notes?

And of course writings of any length can always be posted on Notes, as often as you like.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that so long as this is seen as being Phil’s project, it will fail. Success will involve the charity fund raising machine proposal being seen as our project, as a community project.

Let’s Help Each Other Too!

There’s another way we can serve this cause together. The subscribers to this blog can become a community. Sure, we can save the world :-) but we can also help each other grow all of our blogs, whatever the topic.

I’m pondering some ideas regarding how we can be more of a community, but as a place to start, we can help each other using what Substack has already given us. We can use….

Recommendations

If you’d like Writers As Heroes to recommend your blog, just hit reply to this email to let me know. It’d be great if you could recommend Writers As Heroes in return.

In it’s first month Writers As Heroes was able to generate 71 subscriptions for other blogs using the recommendation system built in to Substack accounts.

Ok, that’s enough for today. You’ll be hearing from me again shortly regarding a new idea about how a charity fund raising machine might work.

