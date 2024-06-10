This page briefly summarizes the charitable work being done by over 90 of the best known major corporations.

LESSON: What we can learn from these listings is that the most successful corporations understand that when a company is seen to be a good citizen, that perception builds trust with customers, and that trust builds sales and profits.

The details of what each of these companies are doing is less important than the sheer length of this very long page. A quick scroll through the listings below should be sufficient to see that almost all the most successful companies understand the bottom line point being made by this blog.

Good works are good for business.

The following data was generated by ChatGPT, and can be evaluated by visiting the websites of the companies listed below.

Summary Of Charitable Activities

3M

In 2023, 3M demonstrated a strong commitment to philanthropy with a total giving of $82.1 million, which included $50 million in cash donations and $31.1 million in in-kind contributions. The company focuses on various areas including STEM and skilled trades education, environmental programs, and support for local community needs.

3M encourages employee involvement in charitable activities through its 3Mgives volunteer programs, where employees engage in mentoring, serve on nonprofit boards, and participate in other volunteer activities. The company supports these efforts through matching gifts programs, enhancing the impact of employee contributions by matching donations and volunteer time.

Additionally, the 3M Open Fund, created in partnership with the PGA TOUR, serves as a principal fundraiser for local and regional charitable organizations, emphasizing 3M’s commitment to improving lives in the communities where they operate.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories demonstrates a strong commitment to philanthropy, particularly through its foundation, the Abbott Fund. Established in 1951, the Abbott Fund focuses on innovative approaches to expand access to healthcare, strengthen communities, and promote science and health education. The fund operates with a vision of creating more resilient and healthier communities by driving social innovations.

Abbott Laboratories also emphasizes community engagement and disaster resilience through its philanthropic efforts. The company leverages its employees' expertise and time to address societal issues, particularly in communities where they operate. This includes efforts to prepare communities for disaster resilience and improving health outcomes through impactful, sustainable, and equitable initiatives.

Adobe

In 2023, Adobe has continued to make significant contributions to various charitable causes through both direct support to nonprofits and employee-driven programs. Adobe's philanthropic efforts are highlighted by the Adobe Employee Community Fund (ECF), which empowers employees to drive millions of dollars in grants to local nonprofits. This year, employees awarded 300 grants totaling $6 million to support nonprofits addressing local challenges.

Additionally, Adobe's Matching Grants program matches employee donations to eligible nonprofits and schools up to $10,000 per year and donates $25 for every hour employees volunteer. In 2023, Adobe employees contributed over 200,000 volunteer hours to causes they care about.

Airbnb

In 2023, Airbnb has continued to support various charitable causes through its Airbnb Community Fund, aiming to distribute $100 million by 2030 to strengthen communities around the globe. This fund focuses on supporting organizations identified by Airbnb Hosts and Host Clubs, which address diverse local needs ranging from women and children's empowerment in Colombia to conservation efforts in Kenya and affordable housing projects in Canada.

Additionally, Airbnb has made a notable £1.25 million donation to English Heritage to support the conservation of historic sites across England, enhancing heritage tourism and aiding the preservation of significant historical attractions.

Airbnb also operates Airbnb.org, a separate nonprofit organization under Airbnb's umbrella, which focuses on providing temporary housing during crises. Since its founding in 2020, Airbnb.org has facilitated over 1.4 million nights of free emergency stays to those in need.

Allstate

In 2023, Allstate and its foundation, The Allstate Foundation, have been actively involved in various philanthropic activities, focusing particularly on issues like youth empowerment, racial equity, and relationship abuse prevention. Their employees and agents contributed significantly through volunteer hours, amounting to 186,414 hours throughout the year. Allstate matches these efforts dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact of their employees' contributions.

A significant focus for The Allstate Foundation has been disrupting the cycle of relationship abuse, with an investment of over $90 million since 2005 aimed at empowering survivors to achieve financial security and live free from abuse. This initiative also focuses on educating communities about healthy relationships and promoting healthy masculinity to prevent future abuse.

Amazon

Amazon has significantly contributed to various charitable efforts over the years. Up until its closure in early 2023, the AmazonSmile program donated over $449 million globally to charities. The program, which was in operation for nearly a decade, facilitated donations by giving a portion of eligible purchases to the shopper's charity of choice.

In addition to AmazonSmile, Amazon has focused its philanthropic efforts on significant social issues. For instance, in 2020, Amazon committed $10 million to organizations supporting justice and equity, focusing on education and justice for Black communities in the U.S. This funding was part of a broader effort that included matching employee donations, bringing the total contribution to over $27 million.

Amazon continues to pursue impactful philanthropic initiatives, including large donations to programs like building affordable housing and providing access to computer science education for students in underserved communities.

American Express

In 2023, American Express continued its tradition of community giving through significant charitable contributions. For instance, during the 2023 PGA TOUR tournament, American Express donated $1 million to local Coachella Valley organizations. This is part of a longstanding commitment, as the tournament has cumulatively donated over $64 million since its inception.

Moreover, the American Express Foundation, established in 1954, has donated over one billion dollars to various causes globally. The foundation's efforts are closely aligned with American Express's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, focusing on creating impactful social and environmental changes through strategic philanthropy.

Amgen

Amgen, through its various philanthropic efforts and the Amgen Foundation, commits significant financial and product donations each year to address diverse needs. The company's giving initiatives encompass research grants, medical education, equipment donations, and community involvement via corporate sponsorships. Additionally, the Amgen Foundation supports educational and charitable causes by matching staff donations and providing service grants for nonprofits where employees volunteer.

Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) supports a variety of charitable and community initiatives through its ADM Cares program. This corporate social investment effort aligns with the company’s broader business strategies and sustainability goals. ADM Cares focuses on several key areas including sustainable agriculture, food security, and education.

The foundation operates three main initiatives under the ADM Cares banner:

1. Strong Roots - This initiative supports agricultural health and safety programs, agricultural education for children and young adults, responsible use of agricultural chemicals, sustainable farming practices, and the rehabilitation of environmentally sensitive lands.

2. Strong Bonds - Focuses on fostering employee engagement and support through in-kind donations, matching gifts, volunteerism, and disaster relief efforts.

3. Strong Communities - Works with local managers and committees to establish partnerships with key local organizations, supporting activities related to education (especially STEM and skilled labor), environmental initiatives, and community vibrancy.

Through these programs, ADM Cares aims to drive meaningful social, economic, and environmental progress in the communities where its employees live and work. The foundation grants are targeted at non-profits, schools, and local emergency services, emphasizing areas where the company has operations, particularly in Illinois, but also on a national scale.

Apple

Apple's philanthropic efforts are substantial and diverse, reflecting their commitment to social impact. Over the years, Apple has raised significant funds through various programs. Their Employee Giving program, marking its 11th anniversary, has raised over $880 million for almost 44,000 organizations globally. This initiative includes contributions from more than 76,000 employees who have logged more than 2.1 million volunteer hours. Apple matches every hour an employee volunteers or dollar they donate with a monetary donation to the same organization.

Additionally, through its long-standing partnership with (RED), Apple has raised nearly $270 million over 15 years to support the Global Fund, which focuses on fighting AIDS and was extended to include COVID-19 relief. This funding has supported critical healthcare services and treatments in sub-Saharan Africa, significantly aiding in the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS.

Apple also extends its contributions through the Strengthen Local Communities (SLC) grant program, which supports local organizations in the communities where Apple employees live and work, helping address a variety of social issues from food insecurity to economic opportunities.

AT&T

AT&T actively engages in various charitable activities and supports community involvement through numerous initiatives managed under its corporate social responsibility programs. Their key efforts include the following:

1. Employee Volunteerism: AT&T encourages its employees to volunteer in various community-oriented activities, including digital literacy programs, environmental conservation, and international volunteerism, such as reviving community sports facilities and supporting low-income families in different regions.

2. Employee Giving: In 2022, AT&T employees donated over $15.7 million to more than 17,000 charities. The company supports these donations with a matching program, where employee contributions to eligible charities are matched up to 50%, to a maximum of $500 annually.

3. Disaster Response: AT&T provides aid during disasters through contributions to relief organizations, volunteer efforts by employees, and technological support. This includes both immediate disaster relief and recovery phases, with initiatives such as building a disaster preparedness mobile app and providing mental health support for first responders.

4. Recognition Programs: The company acknowledges the volunteer efforts of its employees through awards and recognitions like the President’s Volunteer Service Award and Community Impact Award, which commend significant contributions to the community.

Through these programs, AT&T aims to foster a culture of giving and community engagement among its employees and make a positive impact on societal needs.

AXA

AXA engages in various charitable activities and community support initiatives through its different branches and programs. For instance, AXA XL has partnered with the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) to operate its Regional Grant Program, which provides charitable grants to non-profit organizations or schools in countries where AXA XL is present. The program emphasizes projects that demonstrate sustainability, significant social or environmental impact, and have clear, well-defined goals and budget plans. Successful applicants receive grants for a two-year period, pending verification and performance checks.

Additionally, AXA XL has launched educational initiatives like the ‘Backyard Biodiversity’ program in collaboration with Pollinator Partnership. This program is designed to educate employees about the importance of pollinators and biodiversity through webinars and educational toolkits, which have engaged hundreds of employees.

These efforts are part of AXA's broader commitment to corporate social responsibility, focusing on environmental sustainability and support for communities where their employees live and work.

Bank of America

In 2023, Bank of America focused its philanthropic efforts on several key areas through its Charitable Foundation. The foundation emphasizes addressing societal challenges such as economic mobility, community development, and basic needs. Specific areas of focus include improving community health outcomes, ensuring food access and nutrition, stabilizing families during crises, and supporting homeless services. Additionally, Bank of America aims to build pathways to employment through workforce development and educational programs, which include support for young people and adults in transition, job preparedness, and skills training.

Bank of America also offers a robust employee giving program, where the company matches employee donations up to $5,000 per person each year to eligible organizations. This program is part of their broader effort to encourage employees to contribute to the causes they care about, effectively doubling their philanthropic impact. Moreover, the foundation supports numerous local and global community initiatives through grants focused on long-term economic self-sufficiency and development.

BASF

BASF's charitable contributions focus on areas that align with their corporate social responsibility goals, emphasizing support for science education, environmental initiatives, and health and safety programs. They engage in community relations programs to foster relationships based on trust and respect with stakeholders, enhancing the quality of life in communities where BASF sites are located. These programs include Team Chemistry collaborations with universities and general community outreach efforts.

Notably, BASF has been actively involved in specific charitable activities, such as partnering with Make-A-Wish to fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses. For example, BASF's South Carolina sites contributed $7,500 to sponsor a child's wish to visit Zoo Miami, demonstrating their commitment to impactful community engagement.

Additionally, BASF's involvement in the community has been recognized through awards, like the Best in Business Awards in South Carolina, which acknowledges their significant contributions to the local economy and community.

Bayer

In 2023, Bayer Fund, the philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S., awarded a substantial $12.1 million in grants to over 2,300 charities and nonprofit organizations. These grants focus on key areas such as food and nutrition, STEM education, and health and wellness, aiming to tackle significant challenges like malnutrition, food insecurity, and enhancing education in underserved communities.

Furthermore, Bayer Fund also runs a matching gifts program, which allows employees to have their donations to qualified charities matched by the fund, up to $2,500 per employee each year, doubling the impact of their charitable efforts.

Boeing

Boeing's charitable contributions in 2023 have been significant, reflecting a broad commitment to community support and disaster relief across different regions. Here's an overview of their key contributions and initiatives:

1. Disaster Relief: Boeing donated $500,000 to assist with earthquake recovery and relief efforts in Turkey through the American Red Cross. Additionally, they committed another $500,000 to support recovery from devastating wildfires in Hawaii.

2. Employee Engagement: Boeing's charitable activities are strongly supported by their employees, who not only donate but also volunteer significant amounts of their time. For instance, Boeing employees contributed $63 million and volunteered 366,000 hours to charitable causes in 2022.

3. Education and Community Investment: Boeing donated more than £430,000 to various UK charities in 2023, focusing on STEM education, mental health, and supporting military families among other areas. In South Carolina, Boeing's donations have surpassed $100 million since 2010, with recent contributions aimed at inspiring STEM innovation, supporting veterans, and advancing economic mobility for underserved populations.

These examples illustrate Boeing's strategic approach to philanthropy, which emphasizes community engagement, support for education, disaster relief, and employee participation in charitable efforts.

BP

BP's charitable contributions through the BP Foundation are extensive and globally focused. The BP Foundation, established in 1953, supports a wide range of philanthropic activities worldwide. It provides significant support for natural disaster relief, humanitarian aid, and matches the charitable contributions and volunteer efforts of BP employees. In 2021, the foundation matched over $2 million in employee donations and supported more than 30,000 volunteer hours.

The BP Foundation focuses on two main areas: natural disaster relief and an employee matching fund, which amplifies the impact of BP employees' charitable activities by matching their donations and supporting their volunteer efforts in communities.

Moreover, BP's commitment to community support is not limited to the foundation's activities. They actively engage in strategic partnerships that align with their corporate presence and expertise, especially in locations where they have a significant operational footprint. This approach ensures that their contributions are both impactful and aligned with community needs.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

In 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) made significant philanthropic contributions totaling $11 million to 56 nonprofit organizations across the United States. These organizations focus on advancing health equity, improving access to high-quality care, and increasing disease awareness and education in diverse and medically underserved communities. This funding is part of a broader commitment by BMS, announced in 2020, to dedicate $150 million over five years to health equity efforts.

Additionally, BMS and the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation are working towards inclusive health and diversity goals, enhancing their impact on health disparities. This includes initiatives to diversify clinical trial populations and to engage more deeply with communities to address social determinants of health. BMS has also committed to investing $1 billion with diverse-owned businesses to support economic growth in diverse communities.

Cargill

Cargill is actively involved in numerous charitable and community engagement activities, contributing significantly to various causes globally. In the fiscal year 2022, Cargill donated more than $163 million to support its partners and local communities. Their philanthropic efforts are largely channeled through the Cargill Foundation, which focuses on enhancing childhood nutrition, supporting STEM education, and fostering college and career readiness, particularly among low-income children of color in Minnesota.

Moreover, Cargill's community efforts extend globally with initiatives designed to improve food security and nutrition, support human rights, and strengthen farmer livelihoods among other aims. They also contribute through the Cargill Cares Councils, where employees volunteer their time and resources to make a local impact, contributing both financially and through volunteer hours.

These efforts underscore Cargill's commitment to enriching communities and nourishing the world while operating responsibly and sustainably.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is actively involved in charitable contributions and community service, emphasizing employee participation. In fiscal 2023, their employees logged over 54,600 volunteer hours, valued at approximately $1.7 million. The company's charitable efforts are focused on healthcare improvements, community health, and combating prescription drug misuse. Cardinal Health also fosters a culture of volunteerism among its employees, encouraging them to contribute time and expertise to various charitable causes.

Chevron

Chevron's charitable contributions in 2023 have been diverse and strategically aligned with their sustainability and community engagement objectives. They've made significant investments in educational initiatives, such as sponsoring a mobile science education caravan that teaches rural communities how to convert used cooking oil into biodiesel. This project included funding for supplies, operating expenses, and a vehicle to transport the caravan.

Additionally, Chevron supports global and local non-profit organizations that align with its business presence. They focus on education, health, and economic development, providing support both nationally and internationally in regions where they operate.

These efforts reflect Chevron's broader commitment to sustainability and community support, emphasizing environmental protection, empowering people, and achieving results responsibly.

Cisco Systems

Cisco has made significant charitable commitments, focusing particularly on leveraging technology for social impact. In 2021, the Cisco Foundation pledged $100 million over ten years to address the climate crisis. This funding is aimed at supporting nonprofit initiatives that promote innovative climate solutions, community education on environmental issues, and green jobs, highlighting Cisco's commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.

Moreover, Cisco continues to support a variety of causes through its Global Impact Cash Grant Program, among others, which provides funding to multiply the tech-fueled impact of organizations with national or multinational operations. These programs are part of Cisco's broader strategy to empower underserved communities and promote an inclusive future.

Coca-Cola

In 2023, The Coca-Cola Foundation awarded $35 million in grants to support various causes, including $20 million aimed at helping nonprofit partners combat the spread of COVID-19 through vaccine distribution, personal protective equipment, and public awareness efforts. The remaining $15 million was allocated to local environmental and community organizations within the United States and Canada.

Additionally, The Coca-Cola Foundation has a history of substantial philanthropic efforts, having awarded more than $1.5 billion in grants since its inception to support sustainable community initiatives globally. These initiatives focus on sustainable access to water, circular economy, climate resilience, disaster preparedness and response, and economic empowerment.

Moreover, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has donated more than $55 million and continues to provide funding and grants to vulnerable communities and local organizations. In a specific instance of targeted support, Coca-Cola announced an additional $13.5 million in grants to aid five nonprofit organizations that are addressing the pandemic in the U.S. and Canada, focusing on aid for first responders and economically disadvantaged communities.

Comcast

Comcast is actively involved in various charitable activities, focusing significantly on improving communities and enriching lives through substantial financial contributions and volunteering efforts. In 2017, Comcast NBCUniversal provided nearly $470 million in cash and in-kind contributions to approximately 5,000 nonprofit organizations across the United States. Their commitment includes supporting a wide range of causes from education and youth programs to arts and technology initiatives.

Moreover, Comcast's community impact programs are extensive. For instance, in Georgia, Comcast's initiatives under the leadership of Christine Whitaker include substantial investments in network expansion and technology enhancement, with a focus on bridging the digital divide. This includes collaborations with government agencies and community groups to facilitate access to free Internet services for qualifying households. Additionally, through the Project UP initiative, Comcast has directed over $48.5 million in grants and in-kind contributions to Georgia nonprofits, aiming to boost digital adoption and improve community services.

These efforts demonstrate Comcast's strategic approach to corporate social responsibility, emphasizing both technological advancement and community engagement.

ConocoPhillips

In 2022, ConocoPhillips contributed $33.9 million towards its charitable focuses, particularly emphasizing math education and conservation. This sum also supported local community needs and global humanitarian relief efforts. Additionally, ConocoPhillips allocated $2.3 million towards university relations grants. These contributions are part of ConocoPhillips’ broader strategy to engage in philanthropy that supports education, health and safety, natural resources, the arts, civic and social services, and disaster relief in communities where they operate.

CVS Health

CVS Health, through its CVS Health Foundation, actively supports community health and wellness initiatives. The foundation primarily focuses on increasing access to quality health care for underserved populations, supporting chronic disease management, and addressing social determinants of health. They also place a significant emphasis on maternal health and mental health services.

Since 2015, the CVS Health Foundation has contributed over $9 million in grants to the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) to help enhance healthcare access and services in local communities across the United States. This funding supports a variety of programs, including those that combat chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, and provide essential services to address the health needs of the underserved.

Moreover, CVS Health's Project Health initiative has provided over $139 million in free health services through various events aimed at underserved communities, reflecting their ongoing commitment to improving community health outcomes and accessibility.

Danaher

In 2022, Danaher Corporation contributed $33.9 million towards various charitable focuses, with a significant portion directed towards math education and conservation efforts. This funding also supported local community needs and global humanitarian relief efforts. Additionally, Danaher provided $2.3 million towards university relations grants, supporting educational institutions and programs. These contributions are part of Danaher’s broader commitment to philanthropy in areas where they have a business presence, emphasizing support for education, health, and environmental sustainability.

Dell Technologies

In 2023, Dell Technologies continued its robust philanthropic efforts, significantly contributing through various programs and initiatives aimed at community support and digital transformation for nonprofits.

Dell Technologies supports its employees' charitable activities by matching donations dollar for dollar, up to $10,000 per employee annually. Employees who volunteer 10 hours or more receive a $150 voucher to donate to a vetted charity of their choice. This approach fosters a culture of giving and volunteering among Dell's workforce. In fiscal year 2023, Dell employees logged over 7.8 million volunteer hours, supporting more than 345 nonprofits on their digital transformation journeys.

Additionally, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, a separate entity from Dell Technologies, made a substantial impact through its donations and programs. In 2023, the foundation continued its focus on education, health, and economic stability, aiming to improve the lives of children and families in urban poverty. The foundation's initiatives span across the United States, India, South Africa, and Israel, addressing issues like quality education, health innovation, and financial services.

Disney

In 2022, Disney directed about $233 million in charitable giving towards a variety of initiatives and communities. They focus on leveraging their unique resources and skills to address pressing community needs, with a particular emphasis on underrepresented and protected communities. This includes grants to organizations working directly with groups like the Asian American, Pacific Islander, Black, Hispanic, Native American/Indigenous, and LGBTQIA+ communities, among others.

Disney's charitable efforts are broad, including in-kind donations, collaborations with nonprofit organizations, and employee volunteerism. They have a long-standing partnership with Make-A-Wish®, through which they have granted over 150,000 wishes globally since 1980. Disney also contributes to providing clean drinking water and disaster relief, as well as empowering the next generation through various educational and creative initiatives.

Additionally, Disney's commitment to community support is highlighted through their programs like the Disney Conservation Fund, which has directed more than $120 million since 1995 towards protecting wildlife and natural habitats. They also heavily engage in volunteerism, with employees contributing nearly 13 million hours of volunteer work since 1983.

Duolingo

In 2023, Duolingo demonstrated a commitment to community support through various charitable initiatives. One significant effort is the Duolingo Community Arts Program, which awards grants to artists. This initiative highlights Duolingo's engagement with the cultural sector, aiming to enrich communities by supporting creative projects .

Additionally, Duolingo has recognized the contributions of its volunteer contributors who have played a crucial role in scaling the platform and advancing its mission. In honor of their efforts, Duolingo has established the Duolingo Language Impact Award, supported by a $4 million fund that will be distributed among the contributors. This initiative reflects Duolingo's appreciation for community engagement and its impact on language learning and cultural exchange .

DuPont

DuPont's charitable contributions primarily focus on community outreach, education partnerships, and volunteerism. Their approach is strategically aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, aiming to meet local needs while empowering employees to engage actively in their communities. This commitment is evident in their varied programs that support these goals, helping to foster a strong culture of corporate responsibility and community involvement.

Eli Lilly

In 2023, Eli Lilly has made substantial charitable contributions focusing on health equity and supporting underserved communities. They have pledged $5 million to Direct Relief's Fund for Health Equity to enhance healthcare in underserved US communities as part of their Racial Justice Commitment. This pledge is part of ongoing efforts to aid disaster recovery and support healthcare improvements globally through partnerships like those with Direct Relief.

Additionally, Eli Lilly and the Lilly Foundation announced a significant pledge of $25 million and 25,000 volunteer hours over five years to decrease the burden of racial injustice and its effects on local and national communities of color. This initiative is focused on supporting educational, health, criminal justice, and social mobility outcomes for people of color, primarily in Indianapolis and its surrounding counties, but also on a national scale.

These initiatives underscore Eli Lilly’s commitment to addressing social determinants of health and advancing racial equity and justice through substantial financial contributions and active community engagement.

ExxonMobil

In 2022, ExxonMobil demonstrated a significant commitment to community and global support through various charitable contributions totaling $158 million. This funding supported a wide array of initiatives across health, education, and economic development sectors, focusing on both local needs in the U.S. and broader international efforts.

A substantial portion of their giving, $41 million, was directed towards U.S. communities, while $91 million supported international initiatives. Additionally, ExxonMobil's employees and retirees contributed significantly, donating $26 million through the company's matching gift and employee-giving programs. These donations were further amplified by more than 250,000 volunteer hours contributed by employees, retirees, and their families to over 2,000 charitable organizations across 20 countries.

ExxonMobil also emphasizes specific programs such as malaria prevention, women's economic empowerment, and education, particularly in STEM fields. For example, they have been instrumental in combating malaria by investing over $179 million since 2000 in programs that have substantially decreased malarial deaths and infections globally.

Facebook

Facebook has made significant contributions to charitable causes, leveraging its platforms to facilitate fundraising. As of 2022, Facebook and Instagram users have collectively raised over $7 billion for various nonprofits through the platform's fundraising tools. This total includes a variety of causes, with some of the top fundraisers focusing on issues like Ukraine relief, Ramadan, and animal protection.

Additionally, during the holiday season, Facebook has been actively matching donations to maximize the impact of charitable giving. For instance, in a recent initiative, Facebook announced a match of 100% for monthly donations made to nonprofits, after the donor's second monthly donation, up to certain limits per donation and nonprofit.

These efforts are part of Facebook's broader commitment to empower communities and enable users to support causes they care about directly through its platforms.

Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company's philanthropic efforts in 2022 were substantial, involving more than $64 million in charitable contributions through the Ford Motor Company Fund. This fund targets three main impact areas: enhancing access to essential goods and services, supporting educational initiatives aimed at preparing for future work, and fostering a diverse pool of entrepreneurs.

Ford’s philanthropy extends globally, with initiatives designed to address unique local community needs in over 40 countries. They have a longstanding commitment to education, supporting pathways that prepare the next generation for careers in technology, mobility, and trades. Their focus also includes expanding access to essential services such as food, healthcare, and transportation, and supporting entrepreneurship through mentorship and capital investment.

In addition to financial contributions, Ford emphasizes employee involvement in community service. Many employees engage in volunteer work, contributing their skills and time to help build homes, serve as volunteer firefighters, and provide pro bono legal services, among other activities. This hands-on approach is a significant part of Ford's strategy to support and uplift the communities where they operate.

General Electric

In 2022, General Electric, through its Matching Gifts program, matched $6.2 million in donations made by its employees to various charitable organizations. This program is part of GE's broader philanthropic efforts, which include substantial investments in community and global initiatives focused on education, environmental sustainability, and health.

GE’s philanthropy also extends to targeted initiatives managed by its various business units like GE Aerospace, which actively designs programs to maximize community impact. These efforts are particularly directed towards strengthening communities where GE operates, ensuring that the company's corporate giving aligns closely with its global presence and areas of expertise.

General Motors

In 2023, General Motors (GM) continued its commitment to community support through various philanthropic activities. GM provided grants totaling $3 million to 157 nonprofit organizations across the U.S. This funding was part of GM's Community Impact Grants program, aimed at empowering local leaders and employees to address community needs directly.

General Motors also has broader philanthropic initiatives focusing on key areas such as STEM education, community development, and vehicle and road safety. These programs are designed to empower individuals and enhance community well-being through educational and safety initiatives. GM is particularly focused on inclusive solutions to social issues, aiming to support equitable access to resources and opportunities.

Moreover, in 2022, GM allocated $60 million to over 400 nonprofits globally, complementing these financial contributions with significant employee involvement. GM employees contributed 158,000 volunteer hours and over $5 million in donations, underscoring the company's integrated approach to corporate social responsibility.

Gilead Sciences

In 2023, Gilead Sciences demonstrated a significant commitment to advancing health equity through substantial financial contributions. The Gilead Foundation, which is a central component of the company's philanthropic efforts, endowed with over $200 million, focuses on supporting health justice, community giving, and a matching program for employee contributions. This endowment is aimed at addressing complex social issues and improving health outcomes, particularly among underserved communities.

Additionally, the Gilead Foundation awarded $20 million to 13 U.S. organizations through its Creating Possible Fund™. This initiative specifically targets health improvements through education equity, supporting organizations that are creating impactful changes in communities. This fund is designed to address systemic barriers to education for underserved and excluded adolescents, aiming to foster health equity across communities.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has a longstanding commitment to philanthropy, focusing on community and economic advancement through initiatives like Goldman Sachs Gives, a donor-advised fund through which partners of the firm and the firm itself contribute to various charitable organizations worldwide.

Goldman Sachs often supports areas such as educational initiatives, economic growth, and community revitalization. Their contributions also typically aim to leverage innovative solutions that address critical social issues and promote sustainable economic progress.

Google

Since 2017, Google has donated over $2 billion in cash grants and employee contributions to various nonprofits worldwide. This philanthropic effort is part of Google.org's initiative to use Google's resources to address some of humanity's most pressing challenges. Additionally, Google has provided more than $7 billion in Ad Grants since 2017 to help organizations enhance their visibility and impact. Google.org also runs Impact Challenges, which invite nonprofits and social enterprises to propose innovative solutions to specific problems, offering them funding, mentorship, and technical support to bring their ideas to fruition. The Impact Challenge on Climate Innovation, for example, committed $30 million to accelerate technological advances in climate information and action.

Home Depot

The Home Depot Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Home Depot, focuses primarily on supporting U.S. veterans, training skilled tradespeople, and aiding communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested over $500 million in veteran-related causes and improved more than 60,000 veteran homes and facilities. In 2023, The Home Depot Foundation surpassed its previous commitments by announcing an updated goal to invest $750 million in veteran causes by the end of fiscal year 2030.

Additionally, The Home Depot is committed to community development, which includes increasing access to resources that remove barriers to socioeconomic mobility and creating safe, inclusive, and sustainable community spaces. The Foundation has engaged with numerous nonprofits to help provide job skills, increase access to necessary resources, and improve community spaces through placemaking initiatives.

In celebration of the 30-year anniversary of The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, Team Depot, The Home Depot Foundation has also pledged to invest $10 million in community service projects for 2023. This effort underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to engaging its workforce in meaningful community improvement projects.

Honeywell

Honeywell's charitable contributions focus on several key areas including STEM education, community development, vehicle and road safety, immersive learning, and the digitization of education. They are dedicated to creating inclusive solutions for social issues in the communities they operate in. Their philanthropy aims to build a diverse pipeline in STEM, empower individuals, and improve safety through educational initiatives and hands-on experiences.

In particular, Honeywell's efforts include supporting computational thinking and artificial intelligence education, aiming to develop skills like experimentation and problem-solving. They also focus on enhancing educational tools and resources both online and digitally to adapt learning for various environments.

Additionally, Honeywell is committed to vehicle and road safety, working towards a future with zero crashes by promoting awareness and education through partnerships with organizations like Safe Kids Worldwide and the National Safety Council.

Overall, Honeywell's charitable initiatives are integrated with their goal to support sustainable and responsible community development, enhancing the quality of life through education, safety, and resource access.

IBM

In 2023, IBM continued its significant commitment to community engagement and philanthropy. IBM's efforts are channeled through various programs including the IBM Open Source Community Grant and extensive employee involvement in community service.

The IBM Open Source Community Grant provides both a cash award and technology support valued at $25,000 each, aimed at nonprofits dedicated to education, skill-building for underrepresented minorities, and promoting open source projects. This grant is an integral part of IBM's broader strategy to support community resiliency and educational programs globally.

Moreover, IBM's community engagement initiatives have garnered considerable participation from IBM employees. In 2021, IBMers volunteered over 860,000 hours and collectively contributed $20 million to various causes. This underscores the company's culture of leveraging technology and human resources to drive substantial social impact.

Intel

In 2023, Intel has demonstrated a strong commitment to charitable contributions through its various programs. Notably, the Intel Foundation offers a Matching Gifts program, which matches donations made by Intel retirees to eligible charitable organizations. This program effectively doubles the impact of individual contributions by matching donations dollar for dollar, enhancing support for a variety of causes.

Intel also engages in philanthropic efforts that leverage technology for social impact. Their Call for Code initiative, for example, challenges developers to create solutions that address critical global issues like climate change and health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic. This approach not only fosters innovation but also directs significant resources towards solving urgent global challenges.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is deeply committed to charitable activities, particularly in health-related areas. The company operates the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, which focuses on global health equity, and supports initiatives to provide equitable care and health access worldwide. The foundation is independently operated and funded solely by Johnson & Johnson.

In recent years, the foundation has notably worked on closing health care gaps by empowering health workers and advancing access to quality healthcare globally. This includes a significant impact investment initiative aimed at improving health equity for underserved patients through the Impact Ventures by J&J Foundation.

Additionally, the Johnson & Johnson Patient Assistance Foundation, another of Johnson & Johnson's philanthropic arms, focuses on providing eligible patients with free prescription medicines. Since its inception, this foundation has helped over 500,000 people access necessary medications they otherwise wouldn't be able to afford.

These efforts are part of Johnson & Johnson's broader commitment to caring and giving, which extends across various health and well-being programs globally.

JPMorgan Chase

In 2023, JPMorgan Chase continued its long-term commitment to community support through significant financial contributions and initiatives aimed at enhancing economic opportunities across various sectors. They have particularly focused on urban revitalization and community development through their Advancing Cities initiative. This $500 million, five-year plan is designed to bolster the long-term vitality of global cities by promoting economic opportunities and supporting underserved communities.

Additionally, JPMorgan Chase's charitable efforts extend to supporting financial health, housing affordability, and small business growth, leveraging their business resources and expertise to address complex societal challenges and foster a more inclusive economy.

Kaiser Permanente

In 2023, Kaiser Permanente has been heavily invested in various charitable initiatives focusing on community health and equity. The organization allocated $1.3 billion towards improving community health through several significant programs. This funding has supported the Medical Financial Assistance program, helping 98,000 patients with medical costs, and launched a charitable health coverage program for individuals unable to obtain health insurance elsewhere.

Kaiser Permanente also continues to make long-term investments in the health of Oakland public school students and families, among other community-focused initiatives. These contributions are part of a broader strategy to address significant health priorities, such as mental and behavioral health, access to care, and economic opportunities within their communities.

These efforts reflect Kaiser Permanente's commitment to not only provide medical care but also to enhance overall community well-being, demonstrating a significant impact on the regions they serve, especially in Northern California.

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance is actively involved in various charitable initiatives through the Liberty Mutual Foundation and other philanthropic efforts. In 2023, they committed to advancing community resilience and enhancing access to basic needs such as food and shelter. Liberty Mutual supports a broad range of programs aimed at fostering economic opportunities, enhancing public safety, and providing comprehensive disaster support.

The company's philanthropic approach prioritizes education, health, and human services, striving to improve community safety and quality of life. This includes support for both general operating needs of organizations whose missions align closely with their goals, and specific project funding for educational and health initiatives that are not direct focuses of their foundation.

Liberty Mutual's commitment to community support was recognized with the "Double I" award by the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) in 2023, highlighting their influence in the industry and impact on community engagement. The award honors their ongoing contributions to local communities, particularly in areas like volunteerism and charitable giving.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin focuses its charitable contributions on supporting defense communities, advancing STEM education, and enhancing community resilience. They prioritize areas that align with their core mission and capabilities, such as education programs for youth and humanitarian assistance. For instance, they recently pledged $1 million for humanitarian aid following conflicts impacting Israel. Additionally, Lockheed Martin incorporates sustainable development goals into their corporate giving, focusing on quality education and environmental sustainability.

Lowe's

In 2022, Lowe's invested $91 million in local communities through their nonprofit partners. This included over 170,000 hours of community service volunteered by their associates. For 2023 and beyond, they have committed to the Gable Grants program, a 5-year, $50 million initiative aiming to train 50,000 job-ready skilled tradespeople to strengthen community infrastructure.

Lyft

Lyft supports community initiatives through their Lyft Up Community Grants program. This program awards ride credits to various organizations across the U.S. that are making a difference in their communities. The grants are specifically aimed at organizations that can use transportation to advance their missions, emphasizing how mobility and access to transportation are integral to the success of their community-focused efforts.

The application process for these grants involves a review of the organization’s alignment with regional focus, its clear articulation of mission and transportation's role in it, and a detailed plan for the impactful use of the grant. The applications are evaluated continuously, and organizations are chosen based on their ability to meet these criteria

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance

The MassMutual Foundation actively contributes to community development by partnering with organizations to build financial resilience and create future opportunities. Their initiatives focus on enhancing financial health, expanding employment opportunities, fulfilling basic financial needs, and building networks to foster social capital. They collaborate with local entities like Boston Medical Center and educational initiatives at Fenway Park, focusing on health, education, and community engagement.

Merck

In 2023, Merck continued its longstanding commitment to community support and health improvement through its philanthropic efforts. These initiatives are particularly focused on reducing health disparities and improving access to health care in underserved communities. Merck operates various programs that connect patients to necessary medicines and vaccines, including the MECTIZAN® Donation Program, which is noted for its long-term impact in developing countries.

Additionally, Merck's community engagement programs contribute significantly by providing financial support and volunteer efforts to address critical health and social needs globally. This includes substantial financial contributions to facilities like the Children's Inn at NIH, which offers housing for seriously ill children undergoing treatment.

MetLife

MetLife Foundation has reached a significant milestone by contributing over $1 billion in charitable donations since its inception. The foundation primarily focuses on enhancing financial health, fostering economic inclusion, and supporting community resilience. Their efforts are deeply aligned with initiatives that aid underserved and underrepresented communities, with a strategic emphasis on addressing income and wealth disparities across the globe.

Recently, MetLife Foundation announced the recipients of a $10 million fund through its Accelerating Commitment to Equity Innovation Fund. This fund aims to democratize access to capital for non-profit organizations that work to bridge the income and wealth divide in historically underinvested communities. Each of the selected non-profit organizations has received a $250,000 grant to implement or advance their respective initiatives, which focus on areas like financial security, small business growth, homeownership, and community revitalization.

Microsoft

In 2023, Microsoft employees, along with the company match, donated $250 million to over 35,000 nonprofits. This includes a wide variety of community engagement and volunteering efforts. Additionally, Microsoft matched $53.2 million in employee donations to nearly 19,000 nonprofits in a single year. They also contributed $7.7 million through 456,000 volunteer hours logged in their employee volunteer program. These figures highlight Microsoft's significant commitment to charitable efforts through both monetary donations and active volunteering

Monsanto

In 2023, the Bayer Fund, formerly associated with Monsanto and now under Bayer, awarded $12.1 million in grants to over 2,300 charities and nonprofit organizations. The fund focuses on addressing malnutrition and food insecurity, enhancing STEM education, and supporting health services for cardiovascular and cancer patients. The Bayer Fund also matches employee donations, further amplifying its community impact.

Morgan Stanley

In 2023, Morgan Stanley, through its foundations and employee contributions, donated more than $160 million to various charitable causes. The firm is particularly focused on supporting children's physical and mental health, reflecting its commitment to impactful and meaningful philanthropy that benefits communities and advances public welfare. Morgan Stanley's employees also contribute significantly through volunteer efforts, underlining the firm's ethos of giving back as a core value of its corporate culture.

Netflix

In 2023, Netflix demonstrated its commitment to philanthropy through several significant initiatives. The company announced the creation of a $100 million global fund aimed at increasing outreach to underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry. Additionally, Netflix donated $5 million to support organizations that create long-term opportunities for Black creators, youth, and businesses. This includes specific grants to organizations like the Ghetto Film School and Black Girls Code. Netflix also matches 200% of its employees’ charitable donations, further amplifying their impact on various causes.

New York Life Insurance

In 2023, New York Life Insurance Company demonstrated significant philanthropic efforts through both direct contributions and employee engagement. The company pledged up to $300,000 for earthquake disaster relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, which included immediate support and matching employee donations to specific relief organizations. Beyond disaster relief, New York Life and its foundation consistently support various causes, particularly focusing on educational enhancement and childhood bereavement support through the New York Life Foundation.

Moreover, their annual Giving Campaign encourages employees to participate in fundraising for diverse philanthropic causes, which is complemented by year-round volunteerism. In 2023, New York Life agents and employees volunteered more than 200,000 hours to support community needs across the country. This blend of direct financial support and encouraging a culture of giving and volunteerism among employees underscores New York Life's comprehensive approach to corporate social responsibility.

Nike

In 2023, Nike has continued its commitment to community impact through various initiatives and substantial charitable contributions. Through its Black Community Commitment, Nike announced new investments totaling $8.9 million across 54 national and local nonprofit organizations. These organizations are focused on areas such as education innovation, economic empowerment, and social justice.

Additionally, the Nike Community Impact Fund, established to support local communities, particularly in the areas where Nike employees live and work, has been actively providing grants to various organizations. This fund is part of Nike's broader strategy to foster more active, inclusive communities and create a positive impact starting from local neighborhoods.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman's charitable contributions in 2023 focus on four main areas: STEM education, support for military and veterans, health and human services, and environmental initiatives. These efforts are conducted through both the Northrop Grumman Foundation and direct corporate contributions. The Northrop Grumman Foundation places a strong emphasis on educational programs that promote the advancement of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, particularly aimed at students from middle school through university level. Additionally, the foundation is committed to enhancing educational opportunities that prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Northrop Grumman also engages in community outreach through the ECHO Community Outreach Funds, which support local nonprofits in communities with large employee populations. This initiative is employee-driven, with committees from each community reviewing and awarding grants to meet local needs.

These philanthropic activities demonstrate Northrop Grumman's commitment to strengthening the communities where their employees live and work, and enhancing educational opportunities to prepare the future workforce in fields related to their industry.

Novartis

Novartis actively engages in various charitable contributions and initiatives focusing on global health challenges, particularly in neglected and infectious diseases, through strategic donations and partnerships. One notable program is the "CancerPath to Care" initiative, developed in collaboration with The Max Foundation. This program provides access to crucial treatments for breast cancer and rare cancers like chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in over 70 low- and middle-income countries. Novartis supports this initiative by donating drugs and funding to ensure that eligible patients receive necessary care.

Moreover, for over three decades, Novartis has been a significant contributor to the global fight against leprosy. The company has donated multidrug therapy (MDT) to leprosy patients worldwide through the World Health Organization, treating more than 7.5 million patients since 2000. This long-term commitment highlights Novartis's dedication to addressing significant public health issues through impactful philanthropic efforts.

These programs are part of Novartis's broader commitment to improving global health and are aligned with their corporate responsibility initiatives, which focus on creating sustainable business models and ensuring ethical operations while addressing key health challenges across the globe.

Oracle

In fiscal year 2023, Oracle made significant charitable contributions, donating over $23 million to support various causes around the world. Their philanthropic efforts are focused on several key areas including education, environmental conservation, community support, and enhancing global healthcare through technology. These efforts reflect Oracle's commitment to using their resources to address urgent societal challenges and support underserved populations.

Oracle also has a strong employee engagement aspect to its giving programs. The company matches employee donations annually and runs special campaigns during crises to increase the impact of their contributions. In 2023, Oracle matched more than $5.1 million in employee donations, emphasizing their support for employees' philanthropic efforts and enhancing the overall impact of their giving.

PepsiCo

In 2023, the PepsiCo Foundation committed substantial resources to a variety of global initiatives, focusing on areas such as safe water access, economic opportunity, and disaster relief. They have allocated $1.5 million in humanitarian aid to support earthquake relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria. Additionally, the foundation has been involved in significant work to provide safe water through partnerships with organizations like WaterAid and the Safe Water Network, aiming to reach 100 million people by 2030.

PepsiCo's philanthropic strategy is integrated into their broader sustainability goals, emphasizing equitable access to food, water, and economic opportunities. They have partnered with several organizations to address these challenges effectively and sustainably.

Pfizer

In 2023, Pfizer and The Pfizer Foundation committed significant resources towards global health and community support. They donated $40 million in medical and charitable grants to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen healthcare systems worldwide. This donation aimed at providing urgent support to partners working to control the virus and enhance healthcare infrastructures vulnerable to public health threats.

Pfizer's contributions go beyond financial support; they also include initiatives like the Global Health Innovation Grants (GHIG) program. This program has been instrumental in improving healthcare quality and systems in lower-income countries by funding community-based initiatives that address complex global health challenges.

Additionally, Pfizer has adapted its U.S. Patient Assistance Program to meet the changing needs during the pandemic, ensuring patients continued access to their medications despite the crisis.

These efforts are part of Pfizer’s broader mission to leverage its resources for a substantial impact on global health and disease prevention, emphasizing their long-term commitment to fostering healthier communities worldwide.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (P&G) is deeply committed to global community support, focusing significantly on providing clean drinking water, disaster relief, and educational programs. In 2023, P&G celebrated delivering their 21 billionth liter of clean water through the Children's Safe Drinking Water (CSDW) Program, aiming for 25 billion liters by 2025. This initiative is a cornerstone of their commitment to improving health and hygiene worldwide.

Additionally, P&G has been actively involved in disaster relief, responding to over 30 global disasters last year alone, providing essential products and financial support to affected communities. Their efforts extend to educational support in various regions, including significant contributions to Project Hope in China and the Shiksha program in India, which focuses on enhancing educational opportunities and infrastructure for underprivileged children.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial has a robust commitment to corporate giving, through which they've contributed more than $1 billion in grants and corporate contributions to nonprofit organizations. Their efforts are focused on creating long-term partnerships that help address social challenges and complex problems, ultimately aiming to strengthen communities

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies has a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, particularly through their Connect Up initiative. This program focuses on transformative, generational impacts by supporting communities, nurturing the future workforce, and creating a more equitable world. They emphasize partnerships that foster STEM education, diversity, and veteran support. Raytheon Technologies also provides significant contributions to enhance community welfare and global healthcare through various strategic partnerships and educational initiatives.

One notable program includes their collaboration with Girls Who Code to increase diversity in STEM fields, and their efforts to support veterans transitioning to civilian careers by providing career opportunities and educational support.

Additionally, Raytheon Technologies has partnered with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to offer scholarships aimed at enhancing diversity and inclusion in the cybersecurity industry. This initiative provides significant financial support to students from historically underrepresented groups in STEM fields, helping to break barriers and build a diverse talent pipeline for the cybersecurity profession.

These efforts reflect Raytheon Technologies' dedication to creating impactful social change and supporting communities and individuals with the resources needed to succeed in the modern world.

Roche

Roche has a long-standing tradition of philanthropy, supporting a variety of causes and initiatives globally to create stronger and healthier communities. Notably, Roche has contributed to significant projects such as the Phelophepa Healthcare Trains, which provide mobile healthcare services to rural areas in South Africa. Roche has been the main external sponsor of this initiative since its inception in 1994, demonstrating a commitment to healthcare access in underserved areas.

Additionally, Roche has supported the International Committee of the Red Cross for over a century, contributing to water and habitat activities in several countries. Their philanthropic focus also extends to education and disaster response, collaborating with organizations like UNICEF to support educational programs in countries like Ethiopia, and with Habitat for Humanity to assist in housing and disaster resilience projects in Nepal.

These initiatives are part of Roche's broader approach to philanthropy, which emphasizes sustainable community development, healthcare, and education across various regions, significantly impacting the lives of many around the world.

Salesforce

In 2023, Salesforce continued its extensive philanthropic efforts, contributing significantly to various causes. The company has surpassed $500 million in all-time charitable giving since its founding. Notably, Salesforce donated $10 to local charities for each day an employee worked from the office or attended a virtual event as part of their "Connect for Good" campaign, aiming to raise over $1 million through this initiative. The campaign is part of a broader effort to encourage employee engagement and support local communities.

Additionally, Salesforce has made substantial contributions through their grants, including $8.3 million directed towards climate justice and nature nonprofits. Their philanthropic model, known as the 1-1-1 model, commits 1% of the company's equity, product, and employee time back to communities.

Samsung

Samsung is deeply involved in societal issues through various educational and community support programs. They focus on youth empowerment, employment support, and leveraging technology to address social inequities. Key initiatives include the Samsung SW Academy for Youth, Samsung Dream Class, and Samsung Smart School, which aim to enhance software skills, support career exploration, and provide innovative educational environments. Additionally, Samsung also supports SMEs and startups, helping to foster creativity and innovation in the business sector.

Schlumberger

The Schlumberger Foundation, through its flagship program Faculty for the Future, focuses on supporting women from developing countries in STEM fields. This program aims to promote gender equality in science by enabling women to pursue advanced research in STEM at leading institutes and encourages them to return to their home countries to contribute to technological and scientific advancements. Since its inception in 2004, the program has awarded fellowships to 863 women from 90 countries.

Shell

Shell engages in a range of charitable activities and community support initiatives. One of their key efforts is the "Giving Pump" program, where select Shell gas stations dedicate a special pump that donates a portion of every sale to local children’s charities. This initiative is part of Shell's broader commitment to supporting community welfare.

Additionally, Shell contributes to environmental and educational causes. They prioritize education by supporting local school districts and focus on STEM education to foster the next generation of talent. For environmental stewardship, Shell supports projects that promote biodiversity and conservation efforts, demonstrating their commitment to sustainability alongside their community support efforts.

Siemens

In 2023, Siemens staff at their Industrial Turbomachinery site in Lincoln raised over £50,000 for various charities. They supported causes like the British Heart Foundation and St Barnabas Hospice, among others. Their fundraising activities included marathons, themed dress days, and other community events. Additionally, Siemens has a dedicated Charity and Donations committee that manages yearly allocations to local charities, underscoring their commitment to giving back to the community. For more details, you can view their activities on their news page.

Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is deeply committed to social responsibility and community engagement, as evidenced by their diverse initiatives outlined in their corporate and foundation activities. Snap's approach to philanthropy focuses on empowering under-resourced communities, particularly through educational and career opportunities in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics). Their efforts are characterized by a strong volunteer-first approach, encouraging employees to engage directly with local organizations.

In 2022, Snap employees globally dedicated over 8,270 hours to philanthropic projects, impacting numerous community organizations and schools across 26 countries. This represented a significant increase in their year-over-year philanthropic impact. Additionally, the Snap Foundation, independently funded by Snap Inc. and its co-founders, focuses on developing pathways to the creative economy for underrepresented youth in Los Angeles. This includes a participatory grantmaking program that involves local youth in decision-making processes, further empowering the community they aim to serve.

Sony

Sony's charitable contributions reflect its commitment to utilizing its technological expertise, creativity, and global network to address various social challenges. Through the Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19, established in response to the pandemic, Sony has supported various activities related to medical, educational, and creative fields to help affected communities recover and enhance their resilience. Additionally, Sony supports initiatives that harness the power of creativity and technology to foster educational and developmental opportunities for youth. This includes supporting programs that provide arts education and digital skills training.

Sony's corporate social responsibility efforts also include environmental conservation initiatives, such as their "Road to Zero" plan aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint by 2050. Their efforts are broad and tailored to the different communities they engage with, ensuring a positive impact through a mix of philanthropy, product innovation, and employee volunteerism. For more detailed and up-to-date information on their programs and contributions, visiting Sony's official corporate social responsibility page would be beneficial.

Spotify

Spotify is deeply committed to social impact through various initiatives, focusing on driving change, civic and community engagement, and amplifying marginalized voices. Their efforts include supporting underrepresented artists and creators, enhancing mental health awareness, and engaging in climate action. Spotify also matches employee donations and supports nonprofits globally, reinforcing their dedication to making a significant societal impact.

For instance, Spotify's Racial Equity Donations & Giving Program has committed substantial funds, including $10 million towards organizations that elevate the next generation of Black voices and creators. This initiative is part of their broader commitment to combating inequity and fostering diversity within the industry.

Additionally, Spotify utilizes its platform to support various social causes, including LGBTQIA+ rights, through initiatives like the GLOW music program, which celebrates and amplifies LGBTQIA+ artists and creators year-round.

Starbucks

In 2023, The Starbucks Foundation continued its long-standing commitment to community support through various impactful grants and initiatives. The Foundation focuses on strengthening community resiliency and prosperity, particularly in coffee and tea-growing regions, with substantial investments to support access to water, sanitation, health, and education. For instance, The Starbucks Foundation has pledged over $25 million since 2005 to enhance the lives of people in these communities.

Additionally, the Foundation launched the Global Community Impact Grants program, dedicating funds to support local nonprofit organizations worldwide. This program aims to address diverse challenges such as youth empowerment, economic opportunities, and hunger relief, among others. In 2023, this initiative expanded its reach, distributing more than $3.2 million across nearly 90 organizations in over 40 countries.

Furthermore, the Neighborhood Grants program, inspired by suggestions from Starbucks employees, supports local organizations that directly impact their communities. This program has contributed more than $15 million to over 10,000 organizations since its inception.

Starbucks’ approach emphasizes a deep connection with community needs, leveraging both global and local insights to maximize the impact of their contributions.

State Farm Insurance

State Farm Insurance has a robust charitable giving program through the State Farm Companies Foundation and its Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grants. The foundation supports a variety of causes focusing on community safety, education, and community development.

Community Safety: State Farm allocates funding towards auto and home safety programs to improve driver, passenger, vehicle, or roadway safety. They also focus on shielding homes from fires, crime, or natural disasters, alongside disaster preparedness, mitigation, and recovery. Community Development: The company invests in building stronger neighborhoods through affordable housing, commercial and small business development, job training, neighborhood revitalization, financial literacy, sustainable housing, transportation, and food insecurity initiatives. Education: Their educational funding supports higher education, K-12 academic performance, and STEM programs, aiming to create pathways for college and career success.

Moreover, in 2020, State Farm pledged $100 million over five years to support minority communities and issues of racial equity and justice. This pledge is directed towards various community-focused projects like small business support, funding for affordable housing programs, and educational advancement programs.

These efforts illustrate State Farm's commitment to enhancing the communities where they operate, focusing on long-term, sustainable impacts in safety, education, and community development.

Syngenta

Syngenta, a major agriculture company, engages in various charitable activities and initiatives to support agricultural development and community welfare. Here are some key areas of their contributions:

1. Agricultural Development: Syngenta focuses on improving agricultural efficiency and sustainability. This includes efforts to increase crop yields and farming efficiency through better seed technologies and plant protection products. They work closely with farmers around the world to implement these technologies, often including training and educational programs.

2. Community Involvement: Syngenta contributes to the communities where it operates by supporting local initiatives and charities. This includes donations to food banks, community health programs, and disaster relief efforts.

3. Research and Scholarships: Syngenta invests in agricultural research and offers scholarships to students in agricultural studies. This is part of their commitment to innovation and the development of new agricultural methods and technologies.

4. Sustainability Initiatives: The company has a strong focus on sustainable agriculture. It works on projects that promote responsible use of natural resources, such as water and soil, aiming to reduce the environmental impact of farming practices.

5. The Good Growth Plan: Syngenta has a specific corporate responsibility initiative called The Good Growth Plan, which includes several commitments to make agriculture more sustainable, rescue more farmland, enhance biodiversity, and empower smallholder farmers around the world.

These initiatives reflect Syngenta's commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity while ensuring environmental sustainability and community development. For more specific and recent details about their contributions, visiting Syngenta's corporate social responsibility or sustainability report section on their website would provide deeper insights.

Tesla

Tesla, known for its focus on renewable energy and electric vehicles, integrates its charitable efforts with its corporate mission of accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy. Tesla's approach to philanthropy often involves the following aspects:

Renewable Energy Projects: Tesla contributes to various projects that promote the use of renewable energy sources. This includes donations of solar panels to schools and nonprofit organizations to help reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint.

Educational Programs: Tesla is involved in educational initiatives that promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, particularly focusing on sustainable technology. This includes partnerships with universities and schools to provide students with access to the latest technologies and learning opportunities.

Disaster Relief: Tesla has provided support for disaster relief efforts, including donating Tesla Powerwall batteries to areas affected by natural disasters. These batteries can store solar energy and provide power to homes and other buildings during power outages caused by natural disasters.

Community Support: Tesla engages in local community support around its factory locations and showrooms. This can include various forms of community service and donations to local causes.

Vehicle Donations: Tesla has donated vehicles to organizations for various purposes, including emergency response vehicles or for educational use, helping to promote electric vehicle technology and its benefits.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific actively contributes to various charitable and community initiatives, aligning with its mission to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer. Here’s an overview of their key philanthropic activities:

1. Disaster Response and Humanitarian Aid: Thermo Fisher provides critical support during global crises, such as pandemics and natural disasters. This includes donations of essential supplies, diagnostic tools, and other resources to help manage and mitigate crises effectively.

2. Educational Support: Thermo Fisher invests in STEM education through scholarships, grants, and equipment donations to schools and universities. They aim to foster a future workforce skilled in science and technology, with a strong emphasis on supporting underserved communities.

3. Community Engagement: The company supports local community initiatives around its operational sites, focusing on health, education, and environmental sustainability. This includes employee volunteer programs where Thermo Fisher employees contribute their time and expertise to local projects.

4. Global Health Initiatives: Thermo Fisher is involved in global health projects, particularly in developing countries. These initiatives often focus on improving laboratory infrastructure, providing training for local scientists, and enhancing access to advanced diagnostic technologies.

5. Sustainability Efforts: Apart from its product offerings that aim to reduce environmental impact, Thermo Fisher engages in philanthropic activities that promote environmental stewardship and sustainability education.

Thermo Fisher’s charitable contributions are typically part of broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategies, aiming to leverage their scientific expertise and resources to make a positive impact on global health, education, and environmental sustainability. For more detailed and specific information, you can check Thermo Fisher Scientific’s latest CSR or sustainability reports available on their official website.

TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a global energy company, actively participates in various charitable initiatives aligned with its commitment to sustainability and responsible energy development. Here are some of the key areas of their charitable contributions:

1. Sustainable Development and Energy Access: TotalEnergies focuses on initiatives that promote sustainable energy access, particularly in developing countries. This includes solar projects, improved cooking stoves, and other renewable energy solutions to enhance energy access without compromising environmental sustainability.

2. Education and Capacity Building: The company invests significantly in educational programs, particularly those related to energy, environmental stewardship, and sustainability. This includes scholarships, research funding, and educational partnerships with universities worldwide to foster a new generation of energy professionals.

3. Community Support and Development: TotalEnergies contributes to the economic and social development of the communities where it operates. This includes infrastructure development, healthcare programs, and local community initiatives aimed at improving living conditions.

4. Environmental Conservation: The company supports various environmental conservation projects, focusing on biodiversity, marine protection, and climate-related initiatives. These projects often involve partnerships with NGOs and other stakeholders to amplify their impact.

5. Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief: TotalEnergies provides support in response to natural disasters and humanitarian crises, offering aid through financial donations, fuel provisions, and other critical resources.

TotalEnergies's charitable efforts are part of its broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, which aims to integrate sustainable development goals into its business practices and contribute positively to the global community. For more detailed information, TotalEnergies's annual CSR or sustainability reports available on their website would provide comprehensive insights into their contributions and impact.

Twitter

Twitter engages in various charitable activities and contributions, focusing on areas such as internet accessibility, freedom of expression, online safety, and social justice. Here’s an overview of their key philanthropic activities:

1. Internet Accessibility and Education: Twitter supports initiatives that promote internet literacy and accessibility, especially in underserved communities. This includes programs designed to educate people on the safe use of the internet and social media platforms.

2. Freedom of Expression: As a platform that facilitates public discourse, Twitter has a vested interest in protecting and promoting freedom of expression globally. This includes supporting organizations that work towards more open, inclusive, and safe environments for public expression.

3. Online Safety and Health: Twitter collaborates with various organizations to enhance online safety and combat harmful content. This includes initiatives focused on mental health, combating online harassment, and supporting healthier online interactions.

4. Support for Nonprofits: Twitter offers advertising grants to nonprofit organizations to help amplify their messaging and reach a broader audience. This support enables NGOs to promote campaigns, raise awareness, and drive engagement through the platform.

5. Crisis Response and Disaster Relief: Twitter leverages its platform to provide real-time information and support during natural disasters and crises. This includes partnership with response organizations to facilitate communication, aid distribution, and relief efforts.

Uber

Uber has been active in charitable contributions and community support initiatives. Notably, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber provided free rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors, and other vulnerable populations. This effort was part of a broader initiative to support communities affected by the pandemic.

Uber has also integrated its philanthropic efforts into its business operations. For instance, through Uber Eats, the company has facilitated charitable donations and support for various causes. This includes partnerships with local and global organizations to address food insecurity and other urgent needs.

In addition to direct contributions and partnerships, Uber's annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report outlines its commitment to social responsibility. This report details initiatives aimed at improving diversity, equity, and inclusion within the company and its broader impact on the communities it serves.

Furthermore, Uber has engaged in specific projects like expanding access to electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce environmental impact, which indirectly supports broader societal goals related to sustainability and climate action.

USAA

USAA is highly committed to charitable contributions, focusing primarily on supporting military families and the communities where its employees live and work. The organization has made significant philanthropic commitments, amounting to $47.5 million in donations to various nonprofits. This funding is directed through USAA, USAA Bank, and The USAA Foundation, Inc., with a particular emphasis on enhancing Military Family Resilience.

USAA's charitable initiatives include their annual giving campaign, "USAA Serves," which provides a 1-to-1 donation match for employees' contributions to eligible nonprofits, up to $1,000 per employee annually. Additionally, they offer employees two paid days per year to volunteer at nonprofit organizations of their choice, contributing over 300,000 volunteer hours annually.

USAA also has specific programs like the "Season of Sharing" holiday program and their Bowlathon event, which further support community engagement and charitable giving. Through these efforts, USAA aims to improve the lives of military families and contribute positively to the broader community.

Verizon

Verizon has a comprehensive charitable contribution program focused on several key areas: digital inclusion, climate protection, and human prosperity. Through the Verizon Foundation, the company provides substantial support to nonprofit organizations and community programs.

Key Areas of Focus:

1. Digital Inclusion: - Verizon supports programs that aim to bridge the digital divide by providing resources and training to underserved communities. This includes initiatives like Verizon Innovative Learning, which offers free technology and internet access to schools and students in need.

2. Climate Protection: - Verizon has made significant investments in sustainability, including issuing green bonds worth a total of $6 billion since 2019. These funds are used to support projects that reduce the company's carbon footprint and promote renewable energy usage.

3. Human Prosperity: - Verizon is dedicated to supporting economic and social advancement through various programs. This includes reskilling initiatives to prepare people for jobs of the future, and extensive volunteer efforts by Verizon employees.

Charitable Giving Programs: - Matching Gifts Program: Verizon matches the charitable donations made by employees to eligible nonprofits, amplifying the impact of their contributions. - Employee Volunteer Program: Verizon encourages its employees to volunteer, with employees and retirees contributing over 5 million hours of community service since 2000.

Recent Initiatives: - Verizon has offered $150,000 in grants to New Jersey nonprofits focused on domestic violence prevention, supporting technology-based programs that enhance safety and awareness in underserved communities. - The company also supports literacy and K-12 education through its educational website, Verizon Thinkfinity, and other initiatives.

These efforts are part of Verizon's broader commitment to corporate social responsibility, as outlined in their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, which aims to create a positive impact in a sustainable and inclusive manner.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is committed to a robust program of charitable contributions aimed at improving health and well-being in the communities they serve. In fiscal 2023, WBA's direct contributions amounted to $42.4 million, with their total contributions since 2016 reaching $373.3 million. Their philanthropic efforts are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on areas such as health and wellbeing, poverty reduction, and quality education.

Key Initiatives and Partnerships

1. Vitamin Angels: Since 2013, WBA has partnered with Vitamin Angels, donating 1% of retail vitamin and supplement sales to support health and nutrition for pregnant women and young children. In fiscal 2023 alone, this partnership reached $10.9 million in donations and benefited over 400 million women and children globally.

2. American Red Cross: WBA supports the American Red Cross through monetary donations and product contributions for disaster relief. For example, in response to Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, Walgreens donated $500,000, and following the Maui wildfires, they donated $25,000 worth of products.

3. Macmillan Cancer Support: This partnership in the UK has raised almost £22 million since its inception, supporting cancer patients and funding specialized pharmacists.

4. Red Nose Day: As the exclusive retailer for this campaign, WBA has helped raise over $200 million to combat childhood poverty since 2015.

5. Local and Global Community Support: WBA engages in various community initiatives such as health fairs in Puerto Rico and supporting local nonprofits through targeted grants.

WBA's charitable contributions are part of their broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, which includes reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability. Their efforts in these areas demonstrate a commitment to corporate social responsibility and improving health outcomes globally.

Walmart

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation aim to address significant global challenges through their philanthropic efforts. In 2023, they contributed over $1.7 billion in cash and in-kind donations. Their initiatives focus on creating economic opportunities, advancing sustainability, strengthening community ties, and promoting racial equity. These efforts are part of their broader commitment to leveraging their scale for good, ensuring better community support, disaster response, and enhanced public health.

Wells Fargo

In 2023, Bank of America focused its philanthropic efforts on several key areas through its Charitable Foundation. The foundation emphasizes addressing societal challenges such as economic mobility, community development, and basic needs. Specific areas of focus include improving community health outcomes, ensuring food access and nutrition, stabilizing families during crises, and supporting homeless services. Additionally, Bank of America aims to build pathways to employment through workforce development and educational programs, which include support for young people and adults in transition, job preparedness, and skills training.

Bank of America also offers a robust employee giving program, where the company matches employee donations up to $5,000 per person each year to eligible organizations. This program is part of their broader effort to encourage employees to contribute to the causes they care about, effectively doubling their philanthropic impact. Moreover, the foundation supports numerous local and global community initiatives through grants focused on long-term economic self-sufficiency and development.

Zillow

Zillow Group has made significant charitable contributions aimed at supporting housing security, economic opportunity, and equitable industry. Since inception, Zillow has donated over $8 million to more than 190 nonprofit and emergency assistance organizations. Key initiatives include multi-year funding for housing security, supporting organizations that tackle barriers to homeownership, and investing in education to bridge the opportunity gap. Additionally, Zillow actively supports disaster relief efforts by providing financial donations and leveraging their platform and employee involvement to assist affected communities​.

Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group, through the Z Zurich Foundation, has a significant impact on global charitable contributions. The foundation focuses on several key areas: climate resilience, mental wellbeing, social equity, and crisis response.

Key Initiatives and Contributions: 1. Climate Resilience: The Z Zurich Foundation launched the Urban Climate Resilience Program (UCRP), aimed at supporting urban communities in 10 countries to adapt to climate-related disasters. This program involves collaboration with various city networks and organizations like the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Plan International.

2. Mental Wellbeing: In collaboration with UNICEF, the foundation has launched the Global Coalition for Youth Mental Well-being to address mental health challenges, especially among young people. This initiative is part of a broader effort to tackle the mental wellbeing crisis exacerbated by events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

3. Social Equity: The foundation supports initiatives aimed at improving social equity, particularly through education and opportunity. Programs like Junior Achievement and partnerships with local organizations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia are examples of their efforts to provide better opportunities for vulnerable populations.

4. Crisis Response: Zurich Insurance Group has been proactive in responding to crises, including providing significant support during the Ukraine conflict. The foundation's efforts included a global fundraising campaign and various forms of practical support for those affected.

Financial Contributions: In 2022 alone, the Z Zurich Foundation invested CHF 36 million in community grants, up 17% from the previous year. They also supported numerous multi-year local grant programs and matched donations and volunteer efforts from Zurich employees, positively impacting millions of lives globally.

Employee Engagement: Zurich employees play a crucial role in the foundation's activities, with more than 55% of the employee base volunteering their time. The foundation recognizes these efforts through initiatives like the Community Hero Awards.

These comprehensive efforts underscore Zurich Insurance Group's commitment to addressing critical global challenges and supporting vulnerable communities through strategic philanthropy and active employee engagement.

