The purpose of the Writers As Heroes project is to explore how the Substack community might integrate a charitable donations component in to it’s operations. As discussed earlier, almost all of the most successful companies take advantage of this method of enhancing their brand so as to build trust with customers.

One idea (there are surely others) for creating a good works charity fund on Substack could be to place a $1 per month charity tax on all Substack accounts. If this method of fund raising was used, how much money for good works could be raised by the Substack community?

Substack Data

This analysis will be limited to speculative guesses because I don’t have access to the latest data about Substack’s size and growth. As best I can tell (correct me if this is wrong) Substack is not currently sharing such data. Or, maybe I just haven’t found it yet? We can however look at data which Substack has previously shared.

According to a March 2023 article on Axios….

“There are more than 17,000 writers earning money on Substack.”

So, let’s do the math.

(17, 000 accounts) X ($1/mo) X (12 months) = $204,000 per year.

This number of $204,000 per year is probably a substantial underestimate of how much money can be raised, for the following reasons.

Accounts That Don’t Make Money

Most of the accounts on Substack probably don’t make money, because not making money is sure a lot easier than making money. And, many writers aren’t on Substack to make money. As example, I have three blogs on Substack, and none of them make money, because I’ve been too busy creating to focus on that.

I have no way of knowing how many unprofitable accounts are on Substack, and so can only guess that there are a LOT more than 17,000 accounts on the network overall.

Thus, the total amount of money which the Substack community could raise for charity via a $1/month charity tax on each account must be considerably more than the $204,000 per year estimate above.

Growth Of The Network

The other factor which affects our estimate is the ongoing pretty spectacular growth of the Substack community. Again, I can only rely here on data reported by others. So here it is.

An article on Backlinko.com reports that the number of unique visitors visiting the Substack network rose from 34 million in August of 2023 to over 49 million just a few months later in January of 2024. Whatever the exact numbers might be at any particular point it time, it does appear that the Substack network is experiencing healthy growth.

Point being, there are most likely new accounts being added to the network every day. If true, then the amount of money the Substack community can raise for people who need it far more than we do should grow steadily over time. Whatever the total of charitable donations might be today, it would likely be considerably higher in just a few years.

Disclaimer

Again, please note, all of the above analysis is based on numbers reported by others, none of which I’m in a position to verify. You should feel to challenge any of these numbers, do your own investigations, and report anything you learn in the comments below.

The Bottom Line

Whatever the most accurate numbers might be, both now and in the future, one thing is clear.

Should we choose to do so, we Substackers are in a position to help a great many people in need, at almost no cost to ourselves.

And, should we choose to do so, such generosity will enhance the brand of Substack the company, and the brand of each blogger who wishes to publicly discuss their contribution to such a worthwhile project.

Enhancing all of our brands will build trust with Internet readers, which will build our audiences, and increase our opportunity to make a living as writers and creators.

Here’s the big pile of bucks we can create together.

And there is a hungry kid who will sure be glad that we did.

As always, thanks for your interest in this project, and for anything you might be able to do to spread the word about it. Should you decide to write about this subject in any way, please let me know so I can promote your article here.

