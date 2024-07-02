Hello Again Friends!

Today’s post brainstorms another way that a charity fund raising machine could be made part of the Substack experience. Today let’s talk about a Donation Blog, a simple and obvious idea that we’ll compare to the Charity Tax which we discussed earlier.

A Donation Blog - The Benefits

A Donation Blog is just a regular Substack blog where anyone can become a paid subscriber. On the Donation Blog, instead of our subscription fee going to a particular author as usually happens, the fee we pay to subscribe to the Donation Blog would go in to a global fund which would be used to support good causes.

Freedom Of Choice

The Donation Blog would operate just like any other paid subscription blog on Substack. Everybody on the network, both readers and writers, could decide for themselves whether to participate. Each donor could perhaps chose from a range of donation amounts such as $5, $10 or $20 per month. Donors could always unsubscribe at any time too, thus giving each donor full control over their participation.

Fund Managers

As I imagine it, the fund created by the Donation Blog would be managed by Substack leadership, who would make the final decision as to what good causes to support. Every month Substack leadership would report to subscribers how much money was raised, and where the money went. A variety of good causes could be supported so as to broadly reflect the priorities of donors. As paid subscribers to the Donation Blog we’d be paying to support the good causes, and to receive these reports.

I’m suggesting Substack leadership manage the fund built by the Donation Blog because they are the best known and most credible members of the community. Establishing trust with donors would be key to raising as much money for good causes as possible.

If Substack leadership manages the Donation Blog, the project becomes “The Substack Public Service Campaign” instead of just another little blog run by some folks that few people have ever heard of. I’ll explain the value of this further in the next article.

Using Existing Technology

The Donation Blog would use the normal blog account structure which is already established and widely understood by all Substackers. The Substack team wouldn’t need to create any new technology, which would likely make the establishment of a charity fund raising machine more likely to happen.

Polling Priorities

Allowing donors to vote on what charities are to be supported would require Substack to create and manage a voting system, which would be another obstacle that might kill the project. However, Substack leadership could run polls on the Donation Blog, just as we can on any Substack blog, and these polls could help Substack leadership stay in touch with the priorities of donors. Polls are easy and convenient, and don’t require any new technology.

Summary Of Benefits

A Donation Blog would use existing technology, so the Substack team wouldn’t have to create any new features.

Readers and subscribers wouldn’t have to learn anything new.

Donors would have full control over their level of participation.

A Donation Blog - The Downsides

We’ve seen some of the upsides of a Donation Blog, now let’s look at some downsides too.

Less Money For The Needy

My best guess is that a Donation Blog would likely raise far less money than the previously discussed $1 per month Charity Tax on all Substack accounts.

To generate $200,000 a year (about the same amount as a Charity Tax) a Donation Blog would have to have over 3000 paid subscribers, at $5 per month.

A Charity Tax would ask far less of each Substack user, but all users would be required to contribute. A Donation Blog would be built upon choice, so most Substack users would probably decline to participate, simply because they haven’t yet heard of the Donation Blog, and/or there are thousands of other things they could do on the network instead.

Internet culture demands that everything be built upon personal choice, which is a fine concept in the abstract. But in this particular case we should probably recognize that a choice based system would probably cost those most in need a considerable amount of much needed support.

What’s more important? A choice over whether to spend $1 a month for a service that’s probably worth $20 per month? Or food for hungry children in war zones?

Ongoing Promotion Required

A Donation Blog would be like any blog on Substack. It would require ongoing enthusiastic promotion to be successful.

So subscribers to a Donation Blog would not only be paying, say, $5 per month instead of $1 per month, they would also have to promote the Donation Blog on an ongoing basis if the Donation Blog was to attract new supporters and grow in to an operation generating substantial amounts of money for good causes.

That said, if Substack promoted this public service project with the same enthusiasm it promotes other features of the network, then a Charity Blog would likely grow organically along with the rest of the network.

Summary Of Downsides

A Donation Blog may generate far fewer funds for good causes than other methods like a Charity Tax.

A Donation Blog would, like any other Substack blog, require ongoing promotion to be successful.

Conclusion

The best benefit of using a Donation Blog to create a charity fund raising machine on Substack could be that it wouldn’t require Substack to create any new technology, which would probably make such a project far more likely to happen.

A Donation Blog may raise fewer funds than other methods, but any money raised for good causes is better than no money raised, so the easiest method of creating a charity fund raising machine on Substack may be the best.

How You Can Help

If you support the general idea of Substack having a public service component, why not write about it? Share your ideas on Notes, or in a full article you share with your readers. If you’re not sure what to say exactly, don’t sweat it, you can also restack or cross post any of the articles you see on this blog.

Thanks for listening, and….

Let’s Make This Happen!

